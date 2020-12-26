Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $251,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.