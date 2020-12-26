Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 135,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,226 shares of company stock worth $37,906,256. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDOT opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

