Pantos (PAN) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $6,792.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pantos has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00126548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00192104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00620722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00089311 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

