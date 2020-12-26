Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Critical Contrast

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Leaf Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 4.88 $1.59 million N/A N/A Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.80 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leaf Group.

Volatility and Risk

Park City Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 7.95% 3.74% 3.00% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Park City Group and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leaf Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.24%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats Leaf Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

