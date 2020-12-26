PAXEX (PAXEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,145.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

