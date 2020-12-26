Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.88-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.919-4.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.69.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

