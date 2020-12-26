Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.88-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.919-4.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.69.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Strangles

Earnings History and Estimates for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit