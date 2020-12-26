Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $513.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.70.

PAYC opened at $462.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

