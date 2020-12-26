Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $513.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.70.
PAYC opened at $462.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
