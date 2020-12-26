Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $210.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock opened at $214.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 184.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock worth $83,768,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.