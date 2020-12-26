Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $210.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.47.
Paylocity stock opened at $214.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 184.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52.
In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock worth $83,768,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
See Also: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.