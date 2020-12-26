PCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,848.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $56,848.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00297261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,370,232 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, DEx.top, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

