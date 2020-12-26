PeepCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 422.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. PeepCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $157.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000360 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,368,443,549 coins and its circulating supply is 142,168,443,549 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

