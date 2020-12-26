Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.42.

PBA stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

