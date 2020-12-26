Penta (PNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,418.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Penta has a total market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $91,418.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penta has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, HitBTC and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00131125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00209771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00642767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00341229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00058807 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

