PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $154,094.55 and approximately $471.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026655 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001316 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,372,424 coins and its circulating supply is 40,780,853 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

