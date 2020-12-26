Permission Coin Reaches Market Cap of $885,428.68 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $885,428.68 and approximately $45,767.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00178474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00326032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

Permission Coin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

