PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.65

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $10.82. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,491,820 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

