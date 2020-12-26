Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.88 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.56 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $48.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.34 billion to $62.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 14,790,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,562,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

