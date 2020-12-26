Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $941,727.99

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $941,727.99 and approximately $4,016.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00624128 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00087953 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 43,487,865 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

