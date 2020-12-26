Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Up 5.8%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.31. 1,636,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,324,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.