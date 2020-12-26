PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.54. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 9,205 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$124.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.37.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.