Pi Financial Analysts Give Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) a C$2.80 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.14 million and a P/E ratio of 64.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93.

In other Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) news, Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$94,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,050 shares in the company, valued at C$402,046.80.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

