PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Down 0.7%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00. 23,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 65,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.