PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Down 0.7%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00. 23,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 65,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
See Also: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.