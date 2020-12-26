Pizza Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Pizza has a total market cap of $586,466.16 and $248.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003641 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012775 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

