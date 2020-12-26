Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 28,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 135,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses.

