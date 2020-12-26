PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

