pNetwork Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $1.41 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00042429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00291035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,347,846 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.