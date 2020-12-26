PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) versus Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) Head-To-Head Review

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Ellomay Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 11.57% 10.72% 2.52% Ellomay Capital 89.37% 10.14% 3.31%

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellomay Capital has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNM Resources and Ellomay Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.46 billion 2.66 $77.89 million $2.16 22.52 Ellomay Capital $21.31 million 18.38 $13.53 million N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Ellomay Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PNM Resources and Ellomay Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 6 2 0 2.11 Ellomay Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNM Resources currently has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Ellomay Capital.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Ellomay Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp. It also operates a dual-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 860 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and engages in the construction of a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel. In addition, the company develops anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h in Goor and 475 Nm3/h in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands. Further, it is involved in the construction of a PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, CÃ¡ceres, Spain. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

