POA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,100.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, POA has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $101,100.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,871,238 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

