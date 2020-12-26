Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00019433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $4.64 billion and $667.54 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00192874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00618642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00327229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,027,926,912 coins and its circulating supply is 893,903,805 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

