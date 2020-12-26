Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 862 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26). 3,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

The stock has a market cap of £637.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 70.15 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 814.93.

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) Company Profile (LON:PSSL)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit