Post (NYSE:POST) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of POST stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at about $11,969,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

