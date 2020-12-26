Premier Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.59

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $23.11. Premier Financial shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 56,824 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier Financial stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 347.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

