PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Gap Down to $49.56

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $45.50. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $230,813.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,093 shares of company stock worth $384,181 in the last 90 days. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

