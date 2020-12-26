ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head to Head Comparison

ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProGreen US and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen US N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.26 $17.69 million $0.95 13.57

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen US.

Volatility & Risk

ProGreen US has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProGreen US and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProGreen US and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen US 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

About ProGreen US

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

