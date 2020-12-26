Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.14.
Progyny stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.
In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,343,905 shares of company stock worth $73,714,896. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 136.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
