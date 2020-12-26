Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Progyny stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,343,905 shares of company stock worth $73,714,896. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 136.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

