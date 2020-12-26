ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.82

Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $23.95. ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 6,249 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

