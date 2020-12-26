ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.80

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and traded as high as $44.43. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 2,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 437.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

