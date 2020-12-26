ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.80

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and traded as high as $44.43. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 2,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 437.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit