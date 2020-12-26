Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.50

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 63000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.51 million and a P/E ratio of -20.57.

Get Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Bernier acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,442 shares in the company, valued at C$876,987.87. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,099 shares of company stock valued at $120,778 in the last quarter.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.