Proton Price Reaches $0.0050 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $169,701.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00283007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,173,332,121 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

