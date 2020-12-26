Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $187,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,212 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after buying an additional 1,104,117 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

LPX stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

