Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $212,000 Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.