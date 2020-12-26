Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 248 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

