Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,552 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Range Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 505,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $7.03 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

