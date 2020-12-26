Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,374 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.65 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.