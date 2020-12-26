Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,061 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of City Office REIT worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $414.44 million, a P/E ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 1.48.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

