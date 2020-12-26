PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $116,475.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

