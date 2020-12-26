Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HI. BidaskClub lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $40.05.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.