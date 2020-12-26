QAD Inc. (QADB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get QAD alerts:

QADB opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4,778.78 and a beta of 1.28. QAD has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.