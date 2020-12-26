Qtum (QTUM) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $222.07 million and $322.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00008821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,023,676 coins and its circulating supply is 97,504,256 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

