Quasarcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,773.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $990,744.21 and approximately $16,773.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 924.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

