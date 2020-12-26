Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of QUMU opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

